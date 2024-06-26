Mahayuti, MVA gear up for tumultuous Monsoon Session of Maha Legislature

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) The Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are geared up for a tumultuous Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature beginning June 27.

Being the last session of the present state Assembly before the forthcoming elections slated for September-October, the Mahayuti, which is yet to recover from the setback in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, is set to list out its achievements in the last two-and-a-half years, while proposing a blueprint for the future.

On the other hand, buoyed by its performance in the General Elections, the MVA is in a combative mood to take on the Mahayuti government on a range of issues, including the farmers’ distress due to scanty water and rainfall; the growing mismatch in the cost of production and market price; black marketing and sale of bogus seeds; death of 17 people in the Ghatkopar hoarding crash; Pune Porsche hit-and-run case; lapses in law and order; NEET paper leak; alleged mismatch of scores in MHT CET exam and above all the ongoing protests over the Maratha and OBC reservations.

The Opposition is set to corner the government on the sale and use of drugs in Pune and rest of Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has already declared that illegal pubs will be demolished and strict action will be taken against those engaged in the sale of drugs.

It is the last opportunity for the Mahayuti government to reiterate its claim over zero tolerance in handling law and order disruption and corruption in the state.

CM Shinde has announced that the Pune Porsche case will be fast-tracked.

The Mahayuti hopes to counter the Opposition’s tirade by highlighting the government’s initiatives to help the farmers who were hit by natural calamities and provide a slew of amenities to citizens in a hassle-free manner.

The government will broadly reiterate its commitment to achieve a $1 trillion economy, retain Maharashtra’s pre-eminence in attracting domestic and foreign investments, increase the irrigation potential by completing long-pending projects and make the state drought-free by expediting the Jalyukt-Shivar 2.0.

However, the Opposition will target the Mahayuti government by demanding an audit of the expenses incurred in organising the Shasan Aplya Dari events across the state.

The Opposition has alleged that huge amounts of government money was spent in organising such events but the citizens failed to get due benefits.

The Opposition will grill the government on how the Centre’s switch-on and switch-off policies on onions, grapes and sugar have cost the farmers heavily.

The Mahayuti leaders have already admitted that the decisions taken by the Centre in the midst of Lok Sabha elections went against it.

The Opposition will flag up the Mahayuti government’s inaction in handling the protests over Maratha and OBC reservations.

Although the government has reached out to both Maratha and OBC community leaders assuring that their interests will be protected, the Opposition has claimed that the government was not serious about addressing the issues faced by the two communities.

The Opposition has warned that the growing caste division will be quite dangerous in a progressive state like Maharashtra.

(Sanjay Jog can be contacted at sanjay.j@ians.in)

