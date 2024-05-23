Madras HC directs police to furnish details on YouTuber's detention under Goondas Act

Chennai, May 23 (IANS) The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Police to produce all documents pertaining to the detention of YouTuber and whistleblower 'Savukku' Shankar under the stringent Goondas Act.

A vacation bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justice G.R. Swaminathan and Justice P.B. Balaji passed the direction after a petition was filed by A. Kamala, the mother of Shankar, who prayed before the court to quash the charges against her son under the Goondas Act.

She also claimed that Shankar is suffering from serious health issues following his alleged custodial torture.

Kamala said in her petition that her son had exposed various scams involving politicians and bureaucrats, and stood up against the failures of the state government.

The petitioner also informed the court that the detention of her son shows the "vengeance unleashed by the police with malicious intentions".

Shankar‘s mother also claimed that the Goondas Act has been invoked in this case without following the due procedure of law, or application of mind.

Shankar was arrested on May 4 for making disparaging remarks against the women police personnel in the state.

He has been booked for several offences, including stalking, possession of ganja, forgery, harassment of women, and for his comments against Thevar community patriarch Muthumarilinga Thevar.

