With lotus printed shirt and khaki trouser, Parliament staff to don new uniform

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Parliament House employees will don new uniform during the special session starting from September 18.

Work will begin in the new Parliament building after performing puja on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19, the second day of the special session of Parliament.

In this special session of Parliament, all male and female employees of Parliament will be seen in new uniforms. It is being said that the attire of all the employees and even the shoes have been changed. Lotus flower and khaki colour has also been given importance in the new uniform.

The new uniform of the Parliament employees has been designed by NIFT. Now the secretariat employees will be seen wearing magenta or dark pink Nehru jackets instead of closed neck suits. The employees, who sit in front of the Speaker in the House, will also be seen in the same dress code. Their shirts will also be dark pink in colour with lotus flowers printed on them and these employees will now be seen wearing khaki colored trousers.

Marshals of both the Houses will also be seen wearing Manipuri turbans in the new Parliament. Along with this, the dress of other security personnel of Parliament House has also been changed. Now these security personnel will be seen wearing camouflage dress like soldiers instead of safari suits.

It may be noted that during the time of Amrit Kaal, the Modi government has called the special session of Parliament to be held from September 18 to 22.

