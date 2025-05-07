Operation Sindoor Live: Col. Sofiya Qureshi Debriefs Media, Says Operation Lasted for 25 mins in Pakistan & PoK

Operation Sindoor was a covert military strike reportedly carried out by India in response to a major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region. Although Indian defense authorities have not officially confirmed it, the operation is widely believed to have targeted terror infrastructure in territories occupied by Pakistan.

According to multiple reports, the operation saw the deployment of precision airstrike weapons, including the SCALP and HAMMER missiles, known for their long-range capabilities and high accuracy. These air-to-surface missiles, originally of French origin, have been integrated into India’s Rafale fighter jets, giving the Indian Air Force a significant tactical advantage.

According to reports, the strikes aimed to destroy training camps and launchpads used by terror groups allegedly supported by Pakistan's intelligence apparatus.

The code name “Sindoor”—Sanskrit for vermilion—symbolizes blood and sacrifice, suggesting a strong retaliatory message. The operation marks a shift in India’s military posture, showing readiness to respond with technologically superior force while keeping strategic ambiguity intact. While Pakistan has neither acknowledged the strikes nor confirmed any damage, defense analysts see Operation Sindoor as part of India’s evolving doctrine of proactive deterrence.