LG Energy Solution joins US firm for EV battery solutions

Seoul, June 5 (IANS) LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES), South Korea's leading battery maker, said on Wednesday it has signed an initial pact with a US company to strengthen the competitiveness of its electric vehicle (EV) battery management solutions.

LGES has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to jointly develop a technology that could precisely measure the internal temperatures of EV battery cells, the company said in a statement.

The existing battery management system cannot measure the exact temperature inside an individual battery cell in real time. So a battery's safe charging temperature must be set to a conservative number, limiting opportunities to further enhance charging speeds, reports Yonhap news agency.

Under the MoU, ADI will supply high-performance battery management integrated circuits (BMICs) for the LGES' EV battery management system for the next two years, the statement said.

"We are enthusiastic to keep working together with LG Energy Solution to bring state-of-the-art and efficient batteries to the market and to further advance the clean energy ecosystem," said Roger Keen, general manager in charge of the battery management division at ADI.

Through the partnership, LGES aims to enhance its technological prowess and deliver differentiated value to its customers, LGES Vice President Lee Dal-hoon said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.