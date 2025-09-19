Who Was Robo Shankar? Everything To Know About His Final Days, Family & Film Career

The Tamil film and television world is in mourning at the sudden passing of Shankar, better known by his stage name Robo Shankar, a widely beloved comedian and actor whose sharp wit, physical comedy, and warmth brought laughter to millions. He was 46.

In recent times, Shankar had been battling serious health issues. Two years ago he was afflicted with jaundice and underwent prolonged treatment. His weight loss was noticeable, alarming to fans and colleagues alike.

On September 16, he was admitted to GEM Hospital in Chennai in a critical condition, suffering from a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multi-organ dysfunction stemming from a complex abdominal condition. Two days later, despite intensive medical care, he passed away at around 9:05 PM on September 18.

Reports indicate he had collapsed on a film set earlier that week, which prompted his hospitalization.

Early Life, Family and Career

Born in Madurai, Shankar made his first mark as a mimicry and stage artist in rural shows. His signature robot-dance, mimicry of actors on stage, and uncanny ability to capture the quirks of popular cinema personalities earned him the nickname “Robo.” These early performances—with their blend of physical humor and mimicry—laid the foundation for what he would later achieve on television and in film.

His television break came with Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru, a reality/comedy show that showcased stand-up comedians. It was here that his unique style—energetic, irreverent, yet grounded—won him wide visibility.

Although he appeared in small parts from the early 2000s, Shankar’s first major recognition in feature films came with Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013). Other significant roles followed in Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (2014) and Maari (2015), where his character "Sanikizhamai" left a strong impression.

Over the years he featured in many films, including Singam 3, Velaikkaran, Kalakalappu 2, Maari 2, Irumbu Thirai, Singapore Saloon, Viswasam, among others. His roles spanned comic relief, supporting character roles, cameo appearances—but he brought energy and authenticity to every part. His last film appearance was in Sotta Sotta Nenaiyuthu.

Shankar is survived by his wife, Priyanka Shankar, and his daughter, Indraja Shankar. Priyanka had made her acting debut in Kanni Maadam (2020). Indraja also followed in her father’s footsteps, appearing in the Vijay-starrer Bigil, among other works. The obituary notices also mention he has a grandson.

Legacy and the Outpouring of Grief

Shankar’s contributions were not merely as a comic foil. He embodied something that connected deeply with Tamil audiences—his humour was drawn from daily life, his timing was impeccable, and even his smaller roles often stood out. He bridged the world between stage, TV, and the silver screen with ease, and his presence was constant—once he achieved visibility, he was in high demand.

Following his death, condolences poured in from across the film fraternity, including major stars, directors, and politicians. Chief Minister MK Stalin, actor Kamal Haasan, Udhayanidhi Stalin among many others expressed their grief publicly.

His mortal remains were brought to his home in Valasaravakkam, Chennai, where fans and colleagues paid their respects.