Thug Life, Vishwaroopam & More - Top 5 Kamal Haasan Films That Stroked Controversies

Kamal Haasan's upcoming movie Thug Life landed in controversy over the legendary actor's comments on Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. Heaping praise on Shivanna for taking time to attend the movie's audio launch, Kamal said that since Kannada also emerged out of Tamil, he will always belong to Tamil Nadu.

Now, the remarks had irked the Kannada community, as they felt that Kamal Haasan's statement was an insult to Kannadigas across the world. They immediately demanded an apology from the actor, but the legendary actor made it clear that he will not say sorry for something he said out of love.

As a result, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce banned the movie, and it remains to be seen if Kamal Haasan responds to the ban and issues a formal apology to keep his film from getting banned in the entire state. As the entire attention focuses on Kamal Haasan and Thug Life, let's take a look at some of the controversies from the actor's earlier films.

Vishwaroopam Controversy:

This was one of the well-known controversies surrounding Kamal Haasan. The actor dedicated his all to Vishwaroopam, one of his prestigious projects. But the movie landed in multiple rows. The Muslim community criticized the filmmakers for allegedly portraying them in a negative light. Kamal deleted the scenes, but the film's issues didn't stop there.

Kamal wanted to do a direct-to-home release of Vishwaroopam, and that didn't materialize. Additionally, a political tussle between Kamal and the then chief minister Jayalalithaa entangled the film. Kamal had put his properties on sale, and at one point, he didn't have a home to live in. These developments resulted in people sending Kamal money from all over South India and eventually made Vishwaroopam a giant blockbuster.

Dasavathaaram:

Kamal Haasan treads with danger, and his prestigious project Dasaavatharam was also the subject of flak and criticism, with Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organizations demanding a ban on the film for showcasing the centuries-old dispute between Shaivaites and Vaishnavites. There were even demands to ban the movie, but the efforts weren't successful.

Uttama Villain

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad once again took issue with Kamal Haasan's underrated and misunderstood film Uttama Villain, objecting to a scene in a song that they perceived as demeaning a sacred conversation between Prahlada and Hiranyakashyapa.

Vasool Raja MBBS

One might anticipate the remake of Munnabhai MBBS to be the least controversial film in Kamal's career, but this wasn't the case, as Vasool Raja faced criticism from the medical community for allegedly portraying the profession of doctors negatively and making fun of it.

Controversies have always surrounded Kamal Haasan and his films, and the ongoing drama regarding Thug Life seems unlikely to resolve soon; if the film remains banned, it will significantly impact Kamal Haasan and his team.