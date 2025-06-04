Thug Life Box-Office Day 1 Prediction: Kamal Haasan's Film Needs a Miracle to Survive!

There have been giant expectations for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's upcoming film, Thug Life, as it marks the collaboration of two of South India's creative geniuses after nearly four decades. The promotional content released so far has promised a father-son drama dealt with in typical Mani Ratnam style. But is that all there is to Thug Life?

The album was a giant hit in Tamil, and fans have been raving about AR Rahman's work ever since the audio launch. However, the pre-sales bookings present a distinct picture. Even though the Kamal-Mani combination generates good interest, the same hasn't really been translated to the masses, who are unwilling to watch the film on the first day.

In fact, the advanced bookings for the Thug Life show are astonishingly low numbers. Including blocked seats, Kamal Haasan's movie has managed to gain just Rs.9 crores so far, and this is far less in comparison to the actor's previous film, Indian 2, which amassed more than Rs.18 crores in advanced bookings.

Kamal's comeback blockbuster Vikram also generated massive pre-release buzz, and it showed in the advanced bookings, as the film managed to get Rs.15 crores in pre-sales business ahead of the release. Thug Life's Rs. 10 crore is meager in comparison to Kamal's previous two releases, and irrespective of how good the film is going to be technically, if it fails to attract the masses, it's not a good sign.

However, movie buffs and fans of cinema have been eagerly anticipating this collaboration for a long time, and if Mani Ratnam fulfills the promises made in the promotional content so far, the collections for Thug Life will likely improve. Since the film is being released on a Thursday, the makers are hopeful that it will generate a good response on its opening day, leading to an increase in collections in the following days.

All in all, it will be a feast for movie buffs, but the masses have to come in big numbers for Thug Life to become a memorable hit at the box office.