Srikanth Drugs Case: Tamil Actor Krishna Goes Missing, Police Begin Manhunt

The Tamil Nadu police recently arrested actor Srikanth, also known as Sriram, who has worked in multiple Tamil and Telugu films, causing a stir in the industry. After searching Srikanth's home, police found seven capsules and one gram of Cocaine. It all started with a clash at a nightclub in Chennai on 22nd May; a police search in one of the houses of the accused, Prasad, disclosed various cases of fraud.

The police also found enough evidence to make a claim that Srikanth was also involved in these fraudulent activities; he was arrested, and his bank transaction details were searched and confirmed. Days have passed since Srikanth's arrest in the drugs case. there was yet another film star who was also caught in a similar situation.

Actor Krishna, who is well known for doing multiple roles in Tamil films, has been absconding ever since his name surfaced as part of the drug case investigation. Krishna's name emerged during an ongoing investigation, and a five-member police team is in search of the actor.

Reports indicate that actor Krishna has switched off his mobile phone. Krishna comes from a family of people who are involved in making movies. Krishna's father is KK Sekar, a renowned producer in Kollywood, and his brother is director Vishnuvardhan, who is known for making films like Panjaa, Aarambham, Shershah, and more.