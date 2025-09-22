Radhika Sarathkumar’s Mother Geetha Passes Away at 86: A Look at Her Life and Legacy

eteran actress and politician Radhika Sarathkumar is mourning the loss of her mother, Geetha, who passed away at the age of 86. The news has left the Tamil film industry and the television fraternity in grief, as condolences have begun pouring in from colleagues, friends, and fans.

Geetha, who hailed from a family with deep roots in Chennai, had been a guiding presence in Radhika’s life. Known for her dignified yet warm personality, she was a woman of immense resilience and strength. While she largely stayed away from the limelight, her influence was undeniable in shaping the careers and lives of both Radhika and her sister Nirosha.

It is well known that Radhika has often spoken about her family being her anchor, and her mother’s unwavering support played a pivotal role in helping her balance her acting career, production ventures, and later, her entry into politics.

Geetha is survived by her daughters Radhika and Nirosha. She was deeply respected within her extended family circle and admired by those who knew her personally for her humility and grace. Even though she stayed away from the glare of the entertainment industry, she remained a silent pillar of support, often present during important milestones in her daughters’ lives.

Tributes have begun pouring in across social media platforms. Members of the film fraternity, including actors, directors, and producers, have expressed their condolences and remembered Geetha as a motherly figure who stood tall behind one of Tamil cinema’s most respected families.

Fans of Radhika and Nirosha have also taken to social media to share their grief and extend their prayers to the family. Many have highlighted how the loss of such a strong maternal figure can never truly be filled, but her values and blessings will continue to guide the family forward.

Details about the funeral and final rites are expected to be shared by the family soon. For now, the Sarathkumar household is in mourning, with near and dear ones visiting to offer condolences and strength during this difficult time.

Geetha’s passing marks the end of an era for the family, but her legacy of love, resilience, and grace will continue to live on through her daughters and grandchildren.