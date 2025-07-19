MK Muthu Death: Wife Sivakamasundari, Daughter, Acting Career, and Personal Details of Stalin's Half-Brother!

The eldest son of former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi, MK Muthu, is no more, which is saddening news for both the Tamil film fraternity and the state's political circles. He passed away at the age of 77, and ever since Karunanidhi's passing, Muthu remained as the father figure to the entire family of the DMK leader, and his half-brother MK Stalin offered heartfelt condolences over his death.

MK Muthu No More: Everything to know about DMK Karunanidhi's Eldest Son

MK Muthu was a legendary name decades ago in Tamil cinema. He was not just famous for his acting skills but also for his similarity to MGR. He even styled himself like the legendary actor, which created huge friction in the family. At one point, he even wanted to join the AIADMK, but MGR reportedly refused his wishes.

Muthu and Karunanidhi weren't on talking terms, but they eventually came together and made up during the former's 60th birthday. Since then, MK Muthu has emerged as the pillar of the family, and condolences are being shared across the state of Tamil Nadu over the actor's demise.

MK Muthu got married to Sivakamasundari and is survived by his daughter Thenmozhi, whose husband is CK Ranganathan, managing director of FMCG Major KavinCare. Muthu was the son of Karunanidhi's first wife, Padmavathi, who was a trained musician and singer. Unfortunately, Padmavathi passed away just at age 20 due to accelerated tuberculosis fever.

There were speculations back in the day that Karunanidhi, who dictated Tamil Nadu politics and cinema, felt insecure owing to the rise of MGR and introduced MK Muthu as an actor so that he could crush MGR's dominance. But that didn't happen, and in fact Muthu staunchly opposed Karunanidhi, and this started a rift between the father and son.