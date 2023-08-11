Jailer First Day Box Office Collections

Superstar Rajinikanth much awaited 'Jailer' has opened to glowing reviews from all quarters. The positive word of mouth about Jailer is making the audience rush into the theatres.

Most of the tickets for the weekends show have been sold out in all the cities. Most theatres across the Chennai are running to packed houses. The theatre occupancy is full.

The makers of Jailer are likely to reap the profits with opening weekend collections because Independence Day coinciding with the long weekend. Jailer collected Rs 29.46 cr on opening day at the box office.

Superstar #Rajinikanth's #Jailer takes an earth-shattering opening at the TN Box Office. The movie has minted ₹ 29.46 cr in the state. Record Day 1 for any Tamil movie released in 2023.#Thunivu - ₹24.59cr #PonniyinSelvan2 - ₹21.37cr #Varisu - ₹19.43cr #Maaveeran -… pic.twitter.com/5ExrnBGe6J — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 11, 2023

Jailer has been directed by Nelson. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, who has previously produced films such as Thegidi (2014), Kaaka Muttai (2015), and Vikram (2022).