Idli Kadai Box Office:Dhanush's Rooted Film Eyes Decent Rs.8 Crore Opening After Poor Pre-Sales!

Dhanush’s upcoming directorial venture Idli Kadai is generating strong attention ahead of its release on October 1, 2025, which coincides with the Ayudha Puja festival. The film, set against a rural backdrop, features an impressive cast including Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Rajkiran and Parthiban. It is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about festival releases this season.

Early figures from advance bookings show a mixed but promising trend. Trade trackers report that the film has already earned about ₹2.9 crore in India from day one advance ticket sales. In key regions such as Chennai and Vellore, early collections stand at around ₹52 lakh with approximately 36,600 tickets sold. While the current numbers are decent, industry analysts expect a sharp rise as the release day approaches.

To further boost sales, the makers have launched a Buy One Get One Free (BOGO) ticket offer. This move is aimed at attracting families and large groups to book early and fill theatres during the opening weekend. Given the festival timing and the strong rural theme, producers are confident that audience interest will increase closer to release.

Promotions have been aggressive across Tamil Nadu. Dhanush and the team have visited several cities, interacted with fans, attended cultural events and given interviews to maintain the buzz. The film’s music and trailers have also created curiosity among audiences who are eager to watch Dhanush both directing and acting.

Trade experts believe that Idli Kadai has the potential to open strongly, with day one collections expected to reach around ₹8 crore if walk-in audiences respond positively and the festive holiday turnout matches predictions. Word of mouth and early reviews will play a crucial role in sustaining the momentum beyond the initial rush.