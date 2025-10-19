Dude vs Bison Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan Crushes Dhruv Vikram But Fails to Beat His Own Film!

The Tamil box office witnessed an intense Diwali clash this weekend, but it’s clear that Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude has emerged as the dominant force. The romantic drama opened strongly, collecting around Rs 9.75 crore on Day 1, with a major chunk coming from Tamil Nadu and the Telugu-speaking regions. On Day 2, the film saw a slight rise, earning close to Rs 10 crore, taking its total domestic collection to about Rs 19.75 crore.

Worldwide, Dude has already crossed the Rs 30 crore mark within its first two days, making it one of Pradeep Ranganathan’s biggest openers. The film continues to attract strong crowds across multiplexes, with Tamil Nadu registering over 55 percent occupancy on its second day.

In contrast, Dhruv Vikram’s Bison Kaalamaadan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, is off to a much slower start. The film managed to earn around Rs 2.8 crore on Day 1 and added another Rs 3 to 3.5 crore on Day 2, bringing its two-day total to approximately Rs 6 crore. While Bison has been praised for its message and raw storytelling, it appears to be struggling to find traction beyond select urban centers.

The difference in collections highlights how Dude has connected more with the festive audience. Its blend of youthful energy, humor, and drama seems to have worked in its favor during the Diwali weekend, giving it a significant edge over Bison.

However, despite its strong run, Dude still trails behind Pradeep Ranganathan’s previous blockbuster Dragon, which had opened even stronger with a Saturday collection of over Rs 10.8 crore. Trade analysts believe that while Dude has the momentum, it will need sustained weekday performance to match or surpass Dragon’s overall figures.

As the Diwali holidays continue, the coming days will determine whether Dude can maintain its dominance and possibly break past Dragon’s benchmark. For now, Pradeep Ranganathan’s latest outing has clearly left Dhruv Vikram’s Bison trailing by miles.