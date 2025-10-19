Dude Box Office Collection: Pradeep Ranganathan Film Smashes Rs 45 Crore in 2 Days!

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude continues to dominate the Diwali box office, turning out to be a festive blockbuster that’s drawing massive crowds across Tamil Nadu and beyond. The film, directed by Keerthiswaran, has officially crossed the Rs 45 crore gross mark worldwide in just two days, setting a new record for the actor-director’s career.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Dude opened to strong advance bookings and carried that momentum through the weekend. The first day saw packed shows across multiplexes and single screens alike, and the film showed excellent hold on Day 2 as well, registering minimal drop in collections despite heavy competition from other festive releases.

The combination of Pradeep Ranganathan’s charm, Mamitha Baiju’s delightful screen presence, and Keerthiswaran’s lively direction has clicked big with audiences, particularly the youth. Critics and fans alike have praised the movie for its energetic storytelling, music, and vibrant visuals, making it the clear Diwali winner at the box office.

Trade analysts say that Dude is now racing towards the Rs 60 crore milestone, with weekend trends suggesting sustained demand through the holiday stretch. In Tamil Nadu, the occupancy rate has remained above 60 percent across major cities, while overseas markets like Singapore, Malaysia, and the UAE have also contributed significantly to the film’s total.

The film’s production house celebrated the milestone on social media with a vibrant poster reading “Rs 45 Cr+ Gross Worldwide in 2 Days”, cementing its status as a festive hit.

With strong word-of-mouth and solid repeat value, Dude looks set to continue its dream run well into the coming week. For Pradeep Ranganathan, this success further strengthens his position as one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable young stars.