Dude Advance Booking: Pradeep Ranganathan Film Records Massive Surge, Eyes Diwali Win

In a remarkable pre-release surge, Pradeep Ranganathan’s upcoming Tamil film “Dude” has witnessed an impressive more than 500 percent jump in advance bookings across India. The film is now inching toward the Rs. 2.5 crore mark in advance sales, setting the stage for a strong Diwali weekend opening.

The excitement isn’t limited to India. In the United States, advance ticket sales for Dude have touched around USD 27,000, indicating solid overseas interest among Tamil moviegoers. Interestingly, the Telugu-dubbed version of the film is currently leading in the U.S. market with USD 32,000, while the Tamil version follows closely behind.

Back home, advance booking figures have crossed 12,100 tickets across 575 shows, generating an estimated Rs. 19 lakh in pre-sales. Industry trackers believe that the final advance booking figure could touch Rs. 56 lakh once blocked seats and additional shows are accounted for. As of now, Dude has already recorded over Rs. 48 lakh in India, with Rs. 45 lakh coming from Tamil Nadu alone.

The growing demand reflects the immense buzz surrounding the film, driven largely by Pradeep Ranganathan’s popularity and his previous hit “Dragon”, which earned him a loyal fan base. Releasing on October 17, Dude is perfectly timed to take advantage of the festive Diwali season, when Tamil audiences traditionally flock to cinemas.

Trade analysts note that the momentum in bookings indicates strong anticipation for the film’s youthful theme and mass appeal. However, the real test will come after release, as sustained audience interest and positive word-of-mouth will be key to maintaining its box office momentum beyond the opening weekend.

With expectations soaring and advance bookings climbing by the hour, Dude is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Tamil releases this festive season. If early trends are any indication, Pradeep Ranganathan could be heading for one of the biggest openings of his career, as fans eagerly await to see if Dude lives up to its growing hype.