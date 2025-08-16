Coolie Overseas Box Office: Rajinikanth Magic Fails to Save This Sinking Ship

Lokesh Kanagaraj has already proven himself as one of the top directors of South India. With Vikram, Lokesh had also shown that he can handle big stars well and can deliver a blockbuster product. However, his narrative started facing flak right after Leo, and with Coolie, the director has fully turned out to be the target of vicious social media accounts.

Despite the strong start, Coolie couldn't sustain the momentum owing to the negative word of mouth from critics and audiences alike. One of the first indicators that a film's online word of mouth has reached the masses lies in its overseas collections. On that front, Coolie faced a giant decline.

Day 1 overseas gross of Coolie stood at a staggering $8.75 million. But, there was a sharp decline in the film's collections abroad on Day 2. Even though Friday was a working day for overseas audiences, if the word of mouth for Coolie was positive, there wouldn't have been this big a dip in its overseas collections on Day 2.

Coming to how much Coolie reportedly minted on its second day, the film's collections stand at $3.60 million, which shows how much of an effect the bad word of mouth had on moviegoers.

Saturday and Sunday's overseas numbers might be better, and it remains to be seen if Rajinikanth's star power saves this film from being an average grosser to yet another hit venture for Sun Pictures after Jailer.