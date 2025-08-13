Coolie Hindi Box Office Preview: Runtime, Screen Count, Day1 Prediction, and More!

Rajinikanth will mark his 50th anniversary as an actor in the Indian film industry on August 14, 2025, with his Independence Day 2025 movie, Coolie. The film is one of the most anticipated projects in the Tamil cinema industry, with everyone looking forward to Rajinikanth's cooperation with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has classified Coolie as A - Adults Only, with a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes.

Pen Marudhar is releasing the picture in Hindi all over India, and the distributor has done well to secure 1400 screens in North India, with approximately 3200 shows, giving the film a solid chance of success. Coolie's advance bookings opened on Sunday, and the film's pre-sales in Hindi have exceeded expectations.

As of Wednesday at 5 p.m., Coolie had sold 25,000 tickets in the top three national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, and was on track for a final pre-sale of around 40,000. This will be a positive result for Coolie in Hindi, keeping it in contention for a Rs 5.00 crore start. The film has gained traction in non-national chains and single screens, and according to reports, it could have a successful theatrical run in Hindi as well.

Coolie has been a delightful surprise, as it is on track to have the second largest opening day ever for a Tamil film dubbed in Hindi, after only 2.0. However, it should be noted that the presence of Akshay Kumar, who was having a successful theatrical run at the time of release, boosted 2.0's box office. Rajinikanth will hold the top three slots for the biggest opening day by a dubbed Tamil film in Hindi, with 2.0, Coolie, and Kabali.

The success of the film hinges on its ability to capitalize on the upcoming holiday weekend and generate positive word-of-mouth. Coolie has established new box office records in Tamil, Telugu, and internationally, with pre-sales already exceeding Rs 100 crore globally, indicating that Rajinikanth will be the largest audience attraction in Indian cinema in 2025 as well.