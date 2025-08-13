Coolie First Reviews: Rajinikanth Fans Rejoice After Udhayanidhi Stalin's Bombastic Message

The highly anticipated movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Superstar Rajnikanth, is set for a mega release in just hours. Ever since the project was announced, expectations have been high, and with the massive cast that Lokesh managed to get for this action extravaganza, industry experts believe that Coolie will surely be the massive pan-Indian film that the industry wants.

Early trends for Coolie confirm this. Despite heavy competition from War 2, the movie is not only able to stay above the YRF spy thriller but has beaten it comfortably. Coolie will surely open bigger than War 2, and as far as box office records in Tamil cinema are concerned, Rajinikanth will surely reign supreme.

Already, Coolie has beaten Leo's existing box office records, and based on early trends, the sky is the limit for Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj. In all likelihood, Coolie has everything going for it to become Kollywood's first movie to hit the Rs.1000 crore mark.

So, how is the movie? Let's find out.

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin became the first person to congratulate Rajinikanth on Coolie. He revealed that he got the chance to witness this action drama and that he had thoroughly enjoyed this action entertainer by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Well, if fans have any doubts over how the movie is going to be, Udhayanidhi's tweet proves it.

Furthermore, another early review reveals that Coolie has just enough to become a giant blockbuster at the box office. All in all, things are looking terrific and positive for Rajinikanth's movie.

#Coolie : Good first half, decent second half. Less on emotional side and second half runs on Rajni elevations. Don't expect a Vikram but enough elements to score in BO 👏 pic.twitter.com/MQ7WMngSRX — Front Row (@FrontRowTeam) August 13, 2025