Coolie Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Rajinikanth Ready to Unleash Rs 200 Crore Storm!

Over the past few years, the box office trends and the discourse of films swiftly moved from discussing how good or bad they are to how much they are grossing and which hero has the highest box office records. The debate pretty soon turned into a rat race among heroes, and Tollywood managed to stand tall by churning out consecutive Rs.1000 crore grossers.

But as far as Tamil cinema is concerned, they are yet to score a solo Rs.1000 crore hit. Stars like Vijay, Ajith, and others have attempted to achieve a solo Rs.1000 crore hit, but industry insiders believe that only Rajinikanth possesses the aura necessary to accomplish this feat. Not just that, Rajni has a massive fan base among young audiences in other regions, especially in Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Even in Karnataka, where Rajinikanth was born and brought up, he enjoys a massive fan following, and this is the main reason why only he can give Kollywood that magic figure. If early trends hold true, Coolie is poised to make a significant impact on Tamil cinema, with an estimated gross of Rs. 250 crores on its opening day.

It's important to note that Coolie's pre-release business stands at Rs.250 crores, and the film is expected to rake in a worldwide gross somewhere in the north of Rs.170 crores on day 1.

Rs.90 crores is the domestic gross that's predicted of Coolie, and the movie is all set to amass around Rs.55 crores from overseas gross. If Coolie receives positive feedback and attracts more walk-ins, it could potentially achieve a worldwide gross of Rs.200 crores.