Actor Srikanth: Net Worth, Wife Vandana, Career, Achievements, Family, Kids, and More!

Sriram, another name for Tamil actor Srikanth, is a reliable performer who has mostly worked in Telugu and Tamil. The actor was reportedly the subject of a recent police investigation over possible drug use. Let's look at the actor's personal and professional lives, even though it's unclear how things stand right now.

He is credited as Sriram in Telugu movies. His first appearance was in the 1999 teleseries Jannal–Marabu Kavithaigal, directed by K. Balachander. He starred in several romance films after making his screen debut in Roja Kootam (2002). These films included April Maadhathil (2002), Parthiban Kanavu (2003), and Okariki Okaru (2003). He later played action parts in the 2010 film Drohi. He appeared in S. Shankar's 2012 Tamil adaptation of 3 Idiots, Nanban.

Actor Sriram: Net Worth, Wife Vandana, Family, Kids, Career, and More!



Srikanth was born in Chennai to a Tamil mother from Kumbakonam and a Telugu father from Chittoor. He grew up in Hyderabad, but his family was from Tirupati. The State Bank of India was where his father was employed. After returning from the United States, Srikanth's older brother passed away from dengue. In Telugu movies, Srikanth goes as Sriram to avoid being confused with his modern-day counterpart.

On September 7, 2008, he wed Vandana, who had earned her MBA in Australia. The pair has two kids. He starred in the Tamil action crime thriller with a dog theme, Rocky: The Revenge, in 2019. The movie didn't do well at the box office. Additionally, he plays the cop in the 2019 Telugu movie Raagala 24 Gantallo.

Following his role as a serial murderer in the action movie Mirugaa (2021), Srikanth starred in three Telugu films: 10th Class Diaries (2022), Asalem Jarigindi (2021), and Y (2021). Then, in the crime movie Maha, he plays a police officer looking into a case. Critics, however, thought the movie was a disaster. He later starred in the multi-star movies Ravanasura (2023), Kannai Nambathey (2023), Bagheera (2023), and Coffee with Kadhal (2022). He then reappears in Echo (2023), Amala (2023), and Pindam (2023) as the protagonist.