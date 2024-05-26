Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rain till May 29, issues yellow alert

Thiruvananthapuram, May 26 (IANS) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that heavy rains will continue in Kerala till May 29 and also issued a ‘yellow alert’ in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.

The IMD said that thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur in some places in Kerala on Sunday.

IMD has warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea till further notice. “Those living in coastal areas are advised to move to other safer places,” the IMD said.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) also informed the fishermen to keep their fishing vessels and mechanised boats safe in the respective harbours to prevent them from drifting away into the sea.

The IMD said that the state will continue to witness heavy rains till May 29 due to the low-pressure area formed over the southeast Arabian Sea.

At least 13 people have lost their lives in Kerala due to the incessant rains which has also hit normal life. Around 230 people are staying in relief camps due to the water logging and inundation, leading to damage to the homes.

Rains have been lashing Kerala for the past week and several houses were damaged and roads inundated leading to traffic disruptions.

Several shops and commercial establishments in low-lying areas of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram have also been inundated.

KSDMA said that 15 houses have been fully damaged while 218 houses have been partially damaged due to heavy rains.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.