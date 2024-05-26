Claudia Jessie reveals she broke her wrist while filming third season of ‘Bridgerton’

Los Angeles, May 26 (IANS) Actress Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton in the show 'Bridgerton', revealed that the crew went to great lengths to cover up her cast after she broke her wrist while filming season three.

Jessie, on an episode of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', said: "They had to make a muff."

The costume team made multiple versions of the circular cloth accessory, which Eloise would have used at the time to "warm her hands."

Since puffs are typically worn in the winter, the crew made new lightweight styles of the fashion item to justify her character using it during warmer months, reports eonline.com.

"We just made it up," Claudia said. "We were like, 'It's the summer muff, of course!' "

Jessie recounted that the injury occurred during an on-set celebration gone wrong.

"I did a high kick. I'm not a dancer," she recalled.

"The circumference of the dress I had on, it ends at some point. So, when I put my leg up, I was restricted immediately and then I went back."

After landing on her wrist, she initially thought it wasn't a major accident.

"Everybody was laughing, which I'm glad. I would've hated silence."

She got the help she needed in the end.

"Obviously, we have medics on set for idiots like me," she added.

