Kejriwal directs to release all pending payments to Bus Marshalls before Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday issued directions, stating till the engagement and deployment of Home Guards as Bus Marshals, the current marshals are to be continued so that women's safety is not compromised.

The CM also directed the Transport Minister to initiate disciplinary action against Ashish Kundra (Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner Transport) and Ashish Verma (Principal Secretary Finance) who caused the delay in payment to Bus Marshals, said the sources.

"The Lt Govenor has not invoked the proviso to Article 239AA (4) of the Constitution and has not referred the matter to the President. Therefore, the decisions of the Transport Minister attain finality. Transport Minister may initiate the process of suspension of and disciplinary action against Ashish Kundra, and Mr. Ashish Verma (Principal Secretary Finance) who have caused the delay in payment to Bus Marshals, as per extant statutory provisions," read the order.

"With regard to the Bus Marshals, all pending payments to them to be released immediately not later than Diwali. Home Guards to be deployed as Bus Marshals expeditiously," the order further stated.

"There should be no reduction in the number of bus marshals. Till the engagement and deployment of Home Guards as Bus Marshals, the current bus marshals are to be continued so that the safety and security of women is not compromised," the order signed by CM Kejriwal added.

