Kavitta Verma reveals 'Kaala' came to her during a 'low phase' of life

New Delhi, Sept 1 (IANS) Actress Kavitta Verma, who is all set to be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's web series ‘Kaala’, shared that the role came to her when she was going through a major low phase in her life.

Kavitta said that the role will always be special for her. “'Kaala' came to me when it was a very low phase in my life. It’s a special role which is performance-oriented. I was in a very low phase of my life and nothing was working out. But that’s the beauty; it gives you the strength to stand alone,” she said.

“That’s when my book of poetry got published and got a good response. Bejoy read the book and connected with me to write poetry on the title ‘Kaala’, which you hear in the teaser. Then he asked me to do a role as well, which helped me fight deep depression. I had lost my father and was grieving,” shared Kavitta.

Talking about how she motivated herself to work again, Kavitta shared: “I come from an Army background, and my father always said that no matter what, you should get up after a fall and walk again. That stays with me always."

On working with Bejoy, she said: “He is an amazing director, and he got the performance he wanted out of me. So, thanks to him. He’s a reservoir of creative energy. It’s a blessing to have worked with him.”

The actress has also written poetry for the web series. She said, “Writing the title poetry for ‘Kaala’ was a beautiful journey. Bejoy just said one word Kaala and asked me to encompass the energy of black and how our lives get entwined with the same.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar, ‘Kaala’ is set to stream from September 15 on Disney + Hotstar.

