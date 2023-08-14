Kashmira on 'The Freelancer': 'I couldn't sleep, used to be in a state of fear'

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, Kashmira Pardeshi will be now seen playing an emotionally challenging role in Neeraj Pandey's riveting thriller series 'The Freelancer'. She spoke about her preparations for the character, and how it impacted her.

Kashmira will be seen as the female lead Aliya in the extraction series 'The Freelancer', which is helmed by Mohit Raina.

Talking about the same, Kashmira said: "So, what has happened to Aliya has not happened to me, not in exactly those circumstances. But there came a patch where we shot all the interiors at a length where Aliya has gone through so much pain."

"And, when I started replaying these emotions back to back for a week or ten days for that schedule, it did put me in an anxious state. There were a few nights I couldn't sleep, I used to be in a state of fear for small things and I didnt realise this until much later that it's because I have been in that state for a while. But yeah, I did experience that with Aliya," she added.

The series is based on the book - 'A Ticket to Syria' by Shirish Thorat. It is directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner. The book attempts to share the story about the insidious operations of the Islamic State, and how the terror group has perfected a cross-country operation that converts thousands to a depraved cause.

'The Freelancer' is about an extraction mission where a girl is held captive in the war-torn hostile environment of Syria, and her escape from the world of death.

It also stars veteran actor Anupam Kher, along with Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others Goregeous actor Kashmira Pardeshi is seen essaying the role of Aliya in The Freelancer.

It will air on September 1 on Disney+ Hotstar.

