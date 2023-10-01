Karnataka Minister Patil calls upon Kannada Associations of America to invest in state

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) Karnatala Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil has called upon the Kannada associations of America to invest in the state, an official statement said on Sunday.

Participating in a cultural event organised by the Naavu Vishwa Kannadigaru Association (NAVIKA), in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Patil emphasised his vision for Karnataka. Over 100 members including entrepreneurs attended the event.

Expressing his gratitude to the incredible Kannadigas of the US for their warm and overwhelming welcome, he also urged the entrepreneurs present at the event to consider investments back into their home state.

"Your hospitality and support have touched my heart deeply and I am truly humbled by the warm reception. Your enthusiasm and warmth have further strengthened my commitment to serving our community and I am excited about the opportunities for collaboration and progress that lie ahead. Together, we can achieve great things.”

NAVIKA is a non-profit organization promoting Karnataka's cultural heritage in the USA. The event was attended by several industry leaders along with John Keating, Mayor of Texas' Frisco city a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

NAVIKA President Manju Rao, Executive Committee Member Gowri Shankar, Ann Anderson, Vice Chair, Public Art, Frisco City, Gopal of Frisco School District Trustee, Angelia Pelham, Deputy Mayor of Frisco City and Tony Singh, City Council member were also present at the event.

The event was part of a 12-day US visit that Patil has embarked upon along with a delegation of senior officials of the Department of Commerce and Industries to attract investments into Karnataka.

