Kim Soo Hyun Controversy: Why is He Labeled "King of Tears" Amid Kim Sae-ron Scandal?

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has been facing intense flak from fans for the past few months. Due to the same backlash, the actor cancelled a couple of fan events, and as his reputation declined, he decided to address and resolve the controversy definitively.

During the press meet, Kim Soo Hyun admitted that he dated the late actress Kim Sae-ron for a year; he outrightly refused the claims that they were together when she was a minor. During this confession, Kim Soo Hyun experienced a complete breakdown, shedding tears in the presser.

During the press conference, Kim Soo Hyun acknowledged his mistakes regarding Kim Sae-ron, including his refusal to acknowledge their relationship. He also bashed Kim Sae-ron's family for allegedly spreading lies and slapped them with a 77-crore defamation notice.

In the end, Kim Soo Hyun said that he will bring proof to earn the trust of those who still support him in this entire controversy.

Despite the emotional nature of the entire presser, fans were willing to believe the actor as they criticized him for his emotional outbursts. They called the entire press conference scripted and called Kim Soo Hyun the "King of Tears."

Based on the reactions, it looks like the press conference did more harm than good for the Korean actor. Fans of Kim Sae-ron and even those in general declared that he is a good actor and that he can cry on cue. Netizens allegedly called Kim Soo Hyun a murderer after Kim Sae-ron ended her life in early February.

It remains to be seen how this entire saga will affect the future of Kim Soo Hyun. Fans and even neutral audiences are against the actor, and for the moment, it looks like the negativity will continue.