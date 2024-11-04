Japan launches H3 rocket with defence communication satellite

Tokyo, Nov 4 (IANS) Japan on Monday launched its new flagship H3 rocket carrying a defence communication satellite from the Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The H3 rocket, developed by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, successfully separated from the satellite, which entered its designated orbit shortly.

The satellite is aimed at enhancing information sharing among Japan's Self-Defence Forces (JSDF).

Japan's next-generation H3 rocket is set to fully replace the operation of the H2A rocket, which is expected to end in fiscal 2024 through next March with the launch of rocket No. 50, Xinhua news agency reported.

Monday's launch marked the H3's fourth launch in the country, following the failure of its inaugural launch in March 2023 and two successful missions this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.