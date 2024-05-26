'It's disappointing', says Bangladesh captain Shanto after T20I series loss to USA

Houston (USA), May 26 (IANS) Bangladesh defeated the USA by 10 wickets in the third and final T20I but finished the series 2-1 after suffering defeats in the first two matches. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said the result was disappointing but it gave them a chance to adapt to the conditions ahead of the T20 World Cup.

USA are the co-hosts of the T20 showpiece along with the West Indies that starts on June 1 (June 2 as per Indian Standard time).

In the third T20I on Saturday, pacer Mustafizur Rehman's exceptional 6-10 figures allowed them to restrict the USA for 109/9 in 20 overs. Tanzid Hasan's unbeaten half-century (58*) coupled with opener Saumya Sarkar's 28-ball 43 not out handed the visitors a 10-wicket win in 11.4 overs.

"Boys showed a lot of character and everyone executed their plans. It's very disappointing to lose the series, we did not play well, to be honest. But to finish on a high today will help us ahead of the World Cup. We know the conditions and how it will be and we are looking forward," Santo said in the post-match presentation.

Mustafizur was adjudged Player of the Match as well as Player of the Series for bagging 10 wickets in three games. The left-arm pacer said his variations yielded results for him in the series. "Very happy with the way I bowled. I tried a lot of variations and mixed it up. Feeling really good for winning these awards," he said.

Bangladesh will now take on the USA and India in the two warm-up matches before locking horns with Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup opener on June 7 (June 8 as per IST)

