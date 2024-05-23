Indian Jr women's, men's hockey teams endure hard-fought losses against Belgium

Breda (Netherlands), May 23 (IANS) The Indian junior women’s and men’s hockey teams lost their respective matches against the Belgium teams on Wednesday during their Europe tour.

Both the teams lost 2-3 to their Belgian counterparts. While Binima Dhan (49', 58') scored a brace for the junior women, captain Rohit (44’, 57’) scored a double for the men's team.

Junior women lost in a hard-fought game in their second match of the tour. In the first quarter, the they looked eager to take the lead, winning two penalty corners early on. However, a resilient Belgian team ensured there was no change in the scoreline.

The Belgian unit responded fiercely in the second quarter, taking a 1-0 lead before the match broke for halftime. While India searched for the equaliser, Belgium increased their lead scoring in the third and fourth quarters to bring the score to 3-0.

However, in a praise-worthy display of courage, the Indian women rallied as Binima (49', 58') scored twice in the final quarter to finish the encounter at 3-2 in favour of Belgium.

Junior women will play their next match against Belgium in Antwerp May 23.

On the other hand, junior men also lost 2-3 to Belgium in a thriller during their second match of the Europe tour. The Belgians took the lead early in the game with a goal in the first quarter. The Indian Colts tried hard to equalise in the second quarter but the Belgians doubled the lead as the first half ended with the Indians trailing 0-2.

The Indians pulled one back with captain Rohit (44’) leading the charge to reduce the goal difference to one towards the end of the third quarter. Belgium, however, scored a third goal with a penalty corner conversion to regain their two-goal lead.

A quick retaliation came from Indian skipper (57’) who converted a penalty corner to keep his team in the hunt but the Belgians held onto their lead as the India lost the game 2-3.

The junior men will play their next match against Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in Breda, Netherlands on Thursday.

