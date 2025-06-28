Telugu TV Anchor Swetcha Votarkar Suicide: What Really Happened?

Popular Telugu TV anchor Swetcha Votarkar's sudden death due to suicide comes as unfortunate news to both the media and to those who got to know Swetcha and the issue she stood by. Swetcha was not only a journalist but also an activist who made sure her opinions were clearly heard.

The Chikkadapally police in Hyderabad are currently investigating Swetcha's suicide case. Swetcha was living with her mother and her daughter in an apartment building. According to preliminary information, Swetcha's daughter became concerned when her mother did not open the door to her room for an extended period after returning from school yesterday.

Swetcha Votarakar Death: What Father and Daugther Have to Say

Swetcha's daughter alerted the neighbors, who forced open the door and found Swetcha lying unconscious inside. An ambulance was immediately called to the scene, but Swetcha was declared dead on arrival. The Gandhi Hospital mortuary shifted Swetcha's body for a postmortem examination.

According to Swetcha's father, her relationship with her partner, Purna Chander, induced emotional trauma that led to her suicide. The anchor's father revealed that Swetchad had been living with Purna Chander for the past four years despite their disagreement about their relationship.

However, Swetcha's father also revealed that he noticed that both Swetcha and Purna Chander grew apart from each other. He also said that whenever he wanted to intervene, Swetcha made it clear not to. On the day of her death, June 27th, Swetcha allegedly called her father to inform him that she had ended their relationship.

As a result, Shankar (Swetcha's father) went to pick up his granddaughter from school and dropped her home. It was only after the young girl called him concerned that her mother's door wasn't opening that he rushed back to the apartment. Shankar revealed that he broke open the door with two other boys from the neighborhood and found her dead.