Telangana: New Interstate Bus Terminal at Aramghar Amid MGBS, JBS Overload

To tackle Hyderabad’s worsening traffic congestion caused by the influx of district and interstate buses entering the city, the Telangana State government is set to build a state-of-the-art interstate bus terminal at Aramghar.

Currently, the city’s main bus hubs—Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS)—are overwhelmed by increasing passenger volumes due to Hyderabad’s rapid expansion and population growth. This has led to severe traffic jams on major roads surrounding these terminals.

Land Identified Near Aramghar for New Terminal

Authorities have identified a 7.22-acre site near Aramghar X Roads along National Highway 44 for the new terminal. The land, presently occupied by the Indian Council of Social Welfare (ICSW) buildings, is slated for acquisition by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which has agreed to pay Rs 6 crore in compensation. The Transport Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar, has already requested formal land allocation from the Revenue Department as of January 2025.

A Vision for a Future-Ready Terminal

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasized the need for a new terminal that reflects Hyderabad’s evolving transport demands. “MGBS and JBS served their purpose in the past, but with the city’s growth, a new bus station is essential—especially to facilitate travel for South Telangana passengers,” he said. If the Aramghar site proves unsuitable, alternate locations will be considered.

The terminal will feature modern amenities and ensure smooth connectivity to key regions including Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Expanding Bus Fleet and Employment Opportunities

Alongside the terminal, the government is investing in expanding its bus fleet, with support from women’s groups aiding these efforts. The minister highlighted that these developments will not only improve public transport but also generate employment.

A Step Towards Decongesting Hyderabad

With land acquisition underway, officials anticipate that the new Aramghar terminal will significantly ease traffic congestion on city roads and enhance convenience for commuters, especially those traveling to Shamshabad airport and IT hubs.