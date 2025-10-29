Mohammed Azharuddin To Become Telangana Minister: Oath on Oct 31

The state government of Telangana is preparing for a cabinet expansion and reports suggest that Mohammed Azharuddin may soon be inducted as a minister. Azharuddin’s upcoming nomination to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota is seen as the final step before a ministerial appointment.

Azharuddin, who heads the working committee of the Telangana Congress unit, has been considered a strong contender for the cabinet for some time. His induction would fill a key gap in minority representation in the current government. Presently the cabinet still has several vacancies and representation from certain communities and regions remains unaddressed.

The nomination of Azharuddin and a few others to the council is viewed as part of a larger strategy: repositioning the party ahead of the by-poll in the Jubilee Hills constituency, and reinforcing its leadership presence in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. Party insiders say Azharuddin’s elevation could help consolidate support among Muslim voters and urban constituencies.

If appointed minister, Azharuddin would bring together his public profile as a former international cricketer and his leadership experience in state party politics. The reshuffle is expected to be announced in the coming days, with official oaths likely scheduled soon after the Legislative Council nomination is formalised.

For citizens and voters in Telangana the cabinet expansion could signal a shift in the government’s focus to more inclusive governance and broader regional representation. The coming moves will be watched closely by party workers, rival parties and political analysts alike.