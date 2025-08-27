Hyderabad Rains: August 28 Likely School Holiday?

Heavy monsoon showers are expected to persist in Hyderabad on August 28, suggesting a possible school holiday as authorities weigh safety concerns against normal academic schedules.

The weather forecast shows that August 28 will be cloudy and breezy, with thunderstorms likely in parts of the city. The early hours carry a yellow alert for lightning, so residents should be cautious of sudden storms and gusty winds. While Hyderabad itself isn’t at risk of severe flooding, the volatile weather pattern warrants vigilance, especially during afternoon or evening hours.

Parents and students are particularly keen to know whether this weather will result in a school holiday. Right now, there has been no official state-wide announcement, but the weather conditions are being closely monitored. School authorities and local officials will likely assess road and transport conditions early tomorrow before deciding whether schools should remain closed.

Although Hyderabad doesn’t face flooding like northern districts such as Kamareddy or Medak, sporadic downpours and waterlogging are possible in low-lying areas. Whether or not tomorrow will be a holiday depends on how the morning forecast unfolds.

For now, families should stay tuned to updates from school officials and local weather services. A holiday is possible, but only likely if dangerous weather conditions develop further.