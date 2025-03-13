Holi 2025 Rules: Don't Throw Colors at Strangers, or You'll Be in Trouble – Hyderabad CP CV Anand

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has issued a strict warning ahead of Holi, emphasizing that law enforcement will take firm action against any unruly behavior. The Police Act will be strictly implemented to maintain order, and anyone throwing colors on strangers without consent will face legal consequences. Anand stressed that while everyone has the right to celebrate, it should not inconvenience or disturb others.

Holi is a widely celebrated festival in Hyderabad, but authorities have observed an increase in misbehavior in recent years. Throwing colors at unwilling participants, causing disruptions in public places, and reckless driving during celebrations have led to numerous complaints. To address this, police will be patrolling key areas, ensuring public safety.

Restrictions have been imposed on group bike rides and reckless vehicle movement, as such activities often result in accidents and disturbances. The Police Act will be enforced from 6 PM today until 6 AM tomorrow to curb these issues.

Citizens are urged to celebrate responsibly, respecting others’ space and comfort. The police have also set up special helplines for reporting any harassment or disturbances. The authorities aim to ensure a joyous yet peaceful Holi for everyone in the city.