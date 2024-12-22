Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand Shares Video of Sandhya Theater Stampede, Warns of Strict Action

The Sandhya Theater controversy continues to escalate as both actor Allu Arjun and the police give conflicting accounts of the events surrounding the stampede. Allu Arjun claims that the police did not inform him about the tragic incident, while the police insist that they did inform the actor about the death of a woman. Despite the warning, Allu Arjun reportedly chose to stay in the theater until the film was completed. He eventually left the premises about fifteen minutes after the bouncers were told to evacuate.

In a ten-minute video, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand shared his perspective on the incident. While he refrained from discussing details due to the ongoing court case, he issued a stern warning to bouncers and bouncer agencies. CV Anand emphasized that the bouncers, who were pushing police officers during the incident, were fully responsible for the chaos. He made it clear that any physical confrontation with police officers would result in strict legal action.

CV Anand also highlighted the importance of holding those who hired the bouncers accountable. "If there is any overreaction or violence, strict action will be taken," he warned, stressing that bouncers must not interfere with law enforcement or the safety of the public.

The investigation into the stampede continues, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation.