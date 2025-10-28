Cyclone Montha Effect on Hyderabad: Heavy Downpour Lashes Entire City!

Residents of Hyderabad are being warned to brace for the next wave of rainfall that is expected to arrive between 6.30 pm and 7.30 pm this evening. The showers are likely to begin over Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Nizampet, Alwal and Kapra before covering the rest of the city.

The fresh rain activity is linked to Cyclone Montha which continues to influence weather patterns over the Bay of Bengal. Moisture laden clouds are pushing inland causing moderate to heavy downpours in short bursts.

Authorities have cautioned that the rainfall could lead to waterlogging low visibility and heavy traffic disruptions during peak commuting hours. Citizens in low lying and flood prone localities have been advised to stay alert through the evening.

With Cyclone Monthas outer circulation already affecting Telangana the intensity of rain may increase suddenly as the system edges closer. Strong winds are also possible especially in open stretches and elevated zones.

Officials have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the alert window secure loose household items and stay indoors if conditions deteriorate. People are also advised not to park vehicles in underpasses or near overflowing drains.

As the city prepares for another spell of heavy weather the message remains clear stay cautious and follow the instructions shared by authorities to ensure safety.