'How will they get justice', asks Assam CM on Rahul's 'sexual harassment' victims remark

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday wondered how the sufferers will be provided justice if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has claimed that victims of sexual harassment had met him, does not provide details regarding them.

Interacting with the mediapersons here, Sarma said: "Has he not read the CRPC or the Indian Constitution which outline the fundamental duties of citizens? When a person has the knowledge of a crime that has taken place, it is his/her job to alert the police... otherwise, you will also become the culprit."

The Assam CM also took a jibe at his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot.

"Gehlot is a very senior leader and he is aware of everything. Rahul Gandhi may have called and instructed him to condemn the police action and hence he is saying this," Sarma added.

Gehlot has criticised the Delhi Police after a police team reached Rahul Gandhi's bungalow earlier on Sunday.

