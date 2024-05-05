Hamas' West Bank commander killed in IDF raids

Tel Aviv, May 5 (IANS) Hamas announced on Sunday that its commander in the West Bank is among the four people killed in a raid by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The deceased is identified as Alaa Shreiteh (45), West Bank commander of the al-Qassim brigades of Hamas. Shreiteh was earlier jailed in Israel between 2002 and 2016.

The IDF exchanged fire with Hamas at Daryl al-Ghusun on Saturday.

According to IDF, there was a twelve-hour gun battle in the Tulkarem area of the West Bank between its forces and Hamas militants in which four Hamas men were killed.

However, the identity of Alaa Shreiteh was revealed by the al-Qassim brigade early on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.