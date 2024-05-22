Gurmeet hasn’t eaten samosa in 14 years; 'that's the dedication it takes to maintain my physique'

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary spoke about the kind of dedication it takes to maintain his physique and revealed he has not eaten a samosa in 14 years.

Gurmeet took to Instagram on Wednesday, where he shared pictures of his perfectly chiseled body and washboard abs.

For the caption, he wrote: “It's been 14 years since I last ate a samosa, even though I love them! That's the kind of dedication it takes to maintain my physique. Filming almost every day, yet never forgetting my workouts and diet. & Stay focused, stay committed!”

Gurmeet is not just an actor but also a trained martial artist. Born in Bhagalpur, Bihar, Gurmeet shot to fame after portraying Lord Rama in the show 'Ramayan'. He was then seen in shows such as 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara'.

He was seen in reality shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5'. In 2015, he made his Bollywood debut with 'Khamoshiyan'. He was then seen in films such as 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Paltan' to name a few.

