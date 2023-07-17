Nature- The Well-Known Healer We Should Stop Ignoring

As per the World Health Organisation, over seven million people commit suicide, and many more attempt to take their lives annually. The most widespread mental health disorders – anxiety and depression cost the world over one trillion dollars annually. Widespread epidemics, wars and climate change related disasters have made people more vulnerable to mental health illnesses. Additionally, excess use of social media, degradation of social structures and increasing lifestyle disorders are only adding to the crisis. Therapy is expensive and good mental health practitioners are often overbooked. Is there a way to heal? Is there an affordable, reliable, and benevolent healer around us?

Yes, we have a healer around. It is common knowledge that humans have a deep connection with nature. We have heard wildlife enthusiasts and adventurers talk about feeling alive while trekking. This anecdotal knowledge is now being studied and quantified. Several studies cumulatively involving thousands of participants have found that spending time in nature (like on treks and hikes) can reduce stress, anxiety, depression, rumination, and feelings of isolation. Further, such activities can improve sleep, self-esteem, and subjective happiness.

But such services are not exclusive to those venturing out into the wild. The natural mental health provider is accessible even in urban areas. Urban Green Spaces provide a haven for exercise and social interactions, but only viewing them can be therapeutic. A study conducted during the COVID-19 lockdowns found that people who could view urban green spaces from their windows had less depression, anxiety, and loneliness. They felt less lonely, were more satisfied with their lives, and had higher self-esteem. These findings are promising. People in urban areas spend less time outdoors. That can harm both physical and mental health. Luckily, even the availability of minimal vegetation cover in urban areas can contribute to mental fitness and reduce anxiety and depression.

We love ‘looking’ at nature. Looking at the green patches in our neighbourhood from our balconies and terraces or sipping tea while sitting in our backyards is relaxing. Interestingly we do not have to look at real trees and animals to feel better. Researchers have found that people show higher pain tolerance even while viewing soundless videos of nature on a screen!

Concerning specific taxa, the effects of bird watching on mental well-being are well documented. We readily understand that bird watching is exciting and provides an opportunity to observe the outdoors. But the effects of interacting with birds can be more profound. A higher number of bird species provides better continuity with the past and a better sense of attachment. Another study found that the number of bird species directly increases life satisfaction in residents. Audio-based meditations often have a background score of bird calls. That is obvious, as listening to bird calls and sounds can restore attention and reduce stress.

Such findings strengthen the argument to increase green cover while enhancing the species diversity around us. Some doctors now prescribe nature walks for the well-being of their patients. These are just a reconfirmation of what humans have always known. Nature heals. People working or living close to the wild always preach that life in the wild is challenging but more satisfying. All of us cannot pack our bags and live like wildlife enthusiasts. But connecting with nature is a need we should stop ignoring. Though connecting with nature cannot replace mainstream therapy, we should not ignore its positive impact. Why not feel better when ways to do so are so much in reach?

Our way of looking at nature has been evolving in the recent past. Policymakers and researchers are now focusing on quantifying ecosystem services provided to us by nature. Though concepts like ‘Natural GDP’ and Economics of Ecosystems and Biodiversity (TEEB) are gaining attention, the therapeutic effect of nature is amongst the most irreplaceable of the amenities the natural world provides.

By: Samakshi Tiwari