Goa accident: All accused, including contractors, will be prosecuted, says CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji, May 26 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that all the accused persons, including contractors, in the road accident that claimed four lives, will be prosecuted.

Four Bihar labourers were killed and four others injured after a bus rammed into their hutments along the roadside at Verna Industrial estate in the coastal state on Saturday night.

CM Sawant said: "The accident at Verna Industrial estate causing death and injuries is unfortunate. The procedure has been started to prosecute the driver of the bus who drove under the influence of alcohol, along with the contractor and subcontractors who accommodated the labourers dangerously in the huts at the spot. All accused are being charged for causing injuries and death. Government shall also blacklist the contractors and subcontractors. No one shall be spared."

According to the chief minister, these labourers who were engaged in the work of pavement were provided accommodation along the roadside, which was dangerous and hence contractors would be blacklisted.

Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant told media persons that the accident occurred after a bus driver carrying workers of a private company lost control of the steering.

"While negotiating to take a turn, the driver rammed the bus into hutments, where around eight labourers were sleeping. Four of them have died, while four are undergoing treatment at Sub District Hospital in Margao," CM Sawant said.

She said that these workers, all natives of Bihar, were engaged in construction work of pavement.

Police said that the bus driver has also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Police are further investigating the case.

