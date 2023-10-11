Gender equality is foundation of social, political success: Kharge on Int'l Day of Girl Child

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) In his message marking International Day of the Girl Child, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that "gender equality is the foundation of social, political and economic success".

In a post on X, Kharge said: "We must provide equal opportunities to the girl child to lead by putting them in the forefront of change efforts; hearing their voices; reciprocating to their asks; and welcoming them in decision-making spaces.

"We must invest in a future that believes in the agency of the girl child. "

International Day of the Girl Child is marked annually on October 11 to promote awareness about the importance of and potential of girls as future of the society.

According to the UN, this year’s goal is to bring together teenage girls and stand up for their rights.

