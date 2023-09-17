Fully ready ahead of battle ahead of 2024 LS polls, says Congress in extended CWC resolution

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (IANS) The extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) two-day meeting concluded on Sunday with the party expressing confidence in its fully readiness for the battle ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also the Assembly elections.

In an extended CWC resolution, the party said that the CWC concludes by expressing its confidence that the Congress will receive a decisive mandate from the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana in the Assembly elections that will be held shortly.

"It also reaffirms the preparedness of the party organization for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are due in April-May 2024. The Congress Party is fully ready for the battle ahead. It is confident that the people of our country are wanting change. We will fulfill their expectations of law and order, freedom, social and economic justice, equality and equity," it added.

This meeting of the Extended Congress Working Committee concludes by expressing its confidence that the Indian National Congress will receive a decisive mandate from the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana in the assembly elections that will…

The two-day meeting of the newly-reconstituted CWC, the party's highest decision-making body was scheduled here under the chairmanship of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by several top leaders including Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and others.

