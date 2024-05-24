Former BRS MLA booked for alleged land grab, criminal intimidation

Hyderabad, May 24 (IANS) Former BRS MLA A. Jeevan Reddy has been booked by police for allegedly grabbing a businessman’s land.

Chevella police registered the case against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader on a complaint by businessman Sama Damodhar Reddy, who alleged that the former MLA and his family members grabbed his land at Erlapally village of Ranga Reddy district.

The complainant told police that he purchased 20 acres and 20 guntas of land on the outskirts of Erlapally village in 2002 and constructed a function hall. Since then he has been in possession of the land.

The businessman alleged that last year former MLA Jeevan Reddy, his wife A. Rajitha and mother A. Rajubai, who own the land adjacent to his land, occupied half of his property, demolished the function hall and constructed a new building.

The complainant said when he entered his land, D. Suresh, a watchman and ‘Bihar, Punjab gang’ members and others obstructed them and threatened them with dire consequences.

Damodhar Reddy said when he went to his land again on May 22, 2024, members of gangs from other states didn't allow him into the land and threatened him with dire consequences, brandishing deadly weapons.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against Jeevan Reddy under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Chevella police station under the Cyberabad police Commissionerate and took up an investigation.

Jeevan Reddy was BRS MLA from Armoor constituency in Nizamabad district. He was elected twice in 2014 and 2018 but was defeated in the November 2023 elections.

