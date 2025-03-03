Best Holi Snacks 2025: Top 10 Savoury Delicacies for a Flavorful Celebration

Holi, the vibrant Festival of Colours, is a time of joy, laughter, and delectable food. While traditional sweets like Gujiya and Malpua take center stage, savoury dishes add the perfect balance of spice and crunch to the celebrations. As families and friends come together to revel in the festive spirit, an array of mouthwatering snacks and traditional delicacies make the occasion even more delightful. With Holi 2025 set to be celebrated on March 14th, here are ten must-try savoury dishes to make your festival even more special!

1. Dahi Bhalla Chaat

Soft and spongy lentil dumplings soaked in creamy yogurt, drizzled with tangy tamarind and spicy mint chutney, and topped with sev and pomegranate seeds—Dahi Bhalla Chaat is a refreshing and flavourful delight that adds a cooling touch to the festive spread.

2. Kachori with Aloo Sabzi

A crisp, flaky kachori stuffed with spiced lentils or peas, served with a flavourful and tangy potato curry, makes for a perfect festive breakfast or snack. Paired with green chutney, this dish offers a burst of taste in every bite.

3. Chole Bhature

This iconic North Indian delicacy is a crowd-favourite during Holi. Puffed bhature served with rich and aromatic spiced chickpeas make for a truly indulgent festive treat.

4. Samosa with Chutney

No celebration is complete without crispy golden samosas! Stuffed with a spicy potato and pea filling, these deep-fried delights taste heavenly when paired with tamarind or mint chutney.

5. Pakoras and Bhajiyas

Holi celebrations are incomplete without crispy fritters! Moong dal pakoras and an assortment of bhajiyas, including onion, spinach, and chili fritters, make for a delicious tea-time snack when served with tangy chutneys.

6. Aloo Tikki Chaat

Golden-fried potato patties topped with spicy chutneys, curd, sev, and pomegranate seeds make for a lip-smacking chaat that is hard to resist. This dish is a must-have at Holi gatherings.

7. Kanji Vada

Lentil-based fried vadas soaked in a tangy and fermented mustard-infused drink, Kanji Vada is a unique Holi delicacy. Light, probiotic-rich, and refreshing, this dish is best enjoyed chilled.

8. Tandoori Paneer Tikka

For a protein-rich option, marinated paneer cubes grilled to perfection with smoky flavors of spices and herbs make for a great Holi snack. Serve with mint chutney for an added zing.

9. Matar Chaat

This tangy and spicy chaat made with green peas, mixed with chutneys and aromatic spices, is a light yet flavourful treat. It’s a great way to enjoy a healthy Holi snack without compromising on taste.

10. Namak Para & Ajwain Mathri

Crunchy, deep-fried Namak Para and Ajwain Mathri are perfect for munching throughout the day. These savoury delights pair well with tea and add a crispy element to the festive platter.

Holi is not just about vibrant colours but also about indulging in festive delicacies that enhance the joy of the occasion. These ten savoury treats will ensure a feast filled with flavour, laughter, and cherished moments.