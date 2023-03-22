Erode East MLA Elangovan tests negative for Covid-19

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and recently elected Erode East MLA, E.V.K.S. Elangovan who was admitted to a private medical college hospital in Porur, Chennai has tested negative.

The veteran leader was undergoing treatment for congestive heart failure and coronary artery disease and had tested Covid positive.

Upon returning from New Delhi, the senior leader had complained of breathlessness and consulted a doctor who directed him to the Medical College hospital in Porur on March 15.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital and was undergoing treatment. Elangovan had recently won the Erode East bypolls by a massive margin of 66,087 votes against his nearest rival K.S. Thenarasu of the AIADMK.

The election was necessitated following the death of the sitting legislator E. Thirumahan Everaa -- Elangovan's son.

