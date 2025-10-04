Vijay Deverakonda’s Net Worth: Hyderabad Boy’s Rise to Stardom and Marriage to Rashmika Mandanna

Tollywood’s popular pair, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who charmed audiences with hits like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are reportedly engaged. According to the sources, the couple is expected to tie the knot in February 2026. While rumours of their romance have been swirling for years, neither Vijay nor Rashmika has publicly confirmed their relationship or engagement.

Media reports that the duo held a private engagement ceremony attended only by close family members, keeping the celebration intimate and away from the media spotlight.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Luxurious Lifestyle and Networth

Vijay resides in a sprawling Rs 15 crore mansion in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills. As featured in GQ, he shares his home with family and their Siberian husky, Storm. The actor has described the residence as imposing, noting that his mother’s presence makes it feel more homely. The modern, predominantly white mansion features multiple floors, a grand glass entrance, and wooden doors that open into living spaces blending contemporary and classic designs.

Passion for Luxury Cars

Vijay is known for his love of high-end automobiles. According to Financial Express, his car collection includes:

BMW 5 Series – Rs 65–68 lakh

Ford Mustang – Rs 75 lakh

Range Rover – Rs 64 lakh

Volvo XC90 – Rs 85 lakh

Additionally, he reportedly owns a private jet, highlighting his penchant for a lavish lifestyle.

Earnings and Business Ventures

Vijay’s success extends beyond acting. DNA reports that as of 2025, his net worth ranges between Rs 50–70 crore. He reportedly earns over Rs 1 crore per brand endorsement and approximately Rs 40 lakh per sponsored Instagram post. He also runs his own apparel brand, diversifying his income and building a strong financial portfolio.

Rashmika Mandanna's Networth

Rashmika Mandanna has carved a niche not only in Telugu cinema but also in Bollywood. Forbes estimates her net worth at Rs 66 crore. Her role in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun reportedly earned her Rs 10 crore, and she typically charges around Rs 4 crore per film.

Homes and Luxury Cars

Rashmika owns a luxurious Rs 8 crore home in Bangalore, along with properties in Mumbai, Goa, Coorg, and Hyderabad (Times of India). Her luxury car collection includes:

Audi Q3

Range Rover Sport

Toyota Innova

Hyundai Creta

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Clearly, both Vijay and Rashmika enjoy a glamorous lifestyle, making them one of Tollywood’s most talked-about couples.