Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 2: Rishab Shetty’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore in Just Two Days

Director and actor Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited sequel, Kantara Chapter 1, is already making waves at the box office. Released recently, the film earned Rs 45 crore on its second day, taking its India net collection to Rs 106.85 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

For comparison, the first Kantara film had a modest Rs 4.6 crore collection in its first two days, making the sequel’s performance even more remarkable. While the original film eventually crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide, Kantara Chapter 1 has already covered a quarter of that figure in just 48 hours, setting the stage for a potentially blockbuster weekend where collections could surpass Rs 200 crore.

Earlier this year, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, also released as the second installment of a beloved franchise. After two days, it had made Rs 110 crore. Kantara Chapter 1’s strong start places it in a similar league, though box office sustainability will determine its ultimate success.

The film’s occupancy rates have been impressive across shows, averaging 82.31% throughout the day. Morning and afternoon shows registered 60.03% and 90.73%, while evening and night screenings saw 86.48% and 92% occupancy, respectively. With nearly 1,500 shows in Kannada, Bengaluru alone hosted more than 950 shows, maintaining an average occupancy of 86%. The film also had over 1,000 Telugu shows and an astounding 4,683 Hindi shows, more than double the original language screenings.

Rishab Shetty’s defense of the original film’s protagonist seems to resonate with audiences. When asked about the alleged misogynistic portrayal of Shiva, he clarified, “That film is about Shiva. Not anybody else. Shiva is not a hero—he is a villain. His character is flawed. His behaviour is questionable, his language is crass, and he has all the bad habits. He didn’t live up to societal expectations, especially those tied to his father’s legacy as a revered daiva nartaka. The story is about his transformation.”

Kantara Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab Shetty and also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram. With its strong opening and overwhelming audience response, the film is set to dominate the box office in the coming days.